Woman shows up to Post Falls Police Department to claim lost pur - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Woman shows up to Post Falls Police Department to claim lost purse with marijuana in it

Posted: Updated:
POST FALLS, Idaho -

A north Idaho woman faced quite the dilemma over the weekend. 

Post Falls Police say on their Facebook page that a purse was found on Highway 41. The purse had identification inside, but it also contained marijuana.

Post Falls Police say they contacted the woman about finding the purse, so she showed up. The woman claimed her purse and also admitted that the marijuana was hers. She was cited and released. 

What would you do? Would you show up to claim it knowing you'll probably be cited, or would you cut your losses and work on getting new credit cards and an ID? Let us know on our Facebook page. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:49:00 GMT

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

  • Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    Monday, June 5 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-06-05 13:20:56 GMT

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

    >>

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

    >>

  • Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    Sunday, June 4 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-06-04 23:53:27 GMT
    Courtesy thelittlehoneybee.comCourtesy thelittlehoneybee.com

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • SCHEDULE: Outdoor movies at Riverfront Park start June 14!

    SCHEDULE: Outdoor movies at Riverfront Park start June 14!

    Monday, June 5 2017 3:22 PM EDT2017-06-05 19:22:50 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Summertime in Spokane is incredible! There are so many things to do, you really don't have an excuse for staying inside and watching TV. Especially when you can go outside and watch TV.!  The outdoor movie lineup in Riverfront Park this summer has been released.  It kicks off on June 14 with a showing a "Grease" and ends on July 19 with "The Princess Bride." (Anybody want a peanut?)

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Summertime in Spokane is incredible! There are so many things to do, you really don't have an excuse for staying inside and watching TV. Especially when you can go outside and watch TV.!  The outdoor movie lineup in Riverfront Park this summer has been released.  It kicks off on June 14 with a showing a "Grease" and ends on July 19 with "The Princess Bride." (Anybody want a peanut?)

    >>

  • Body found behind Spokane liquor store

    Body found behind Spokane liquor store

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:50 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:50:39 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police tell us a body has been found behind the liquor store at Division and Desmet. The person is believed to be homeless.  At this point, authorities are still investigating and can't say whether it's suspicious or not - just that it's an unattended death. We will update this story if we have more information. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police tell us a body has been found behind the liquor store at Division and Desmet. The person is believed to be homeless.  At this point, authorities are still investigating and can't say whether it's suspicious or not - just that it's an unattended death. We will update this story if we have more information. 

    >>

  • White House says Trump won't block Comey testimony

    Monday, June 5 2017 2:40 PM EDT2017-06-05 18:40:57 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The White House says President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to try to block testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey. Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the president's power to invoke privilege is "well-established."

    >>

    WASHINGTON - The White House says President Donald Trump will not assert executive privilege to try to block testimony by fired FBI Director James Comey. Spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says the president's power to invoke privilege is "well-established."

    >>
    •   