SCHEDULE: Outdoor movies at Riverfront Park start June 14!

Summertime in Spokane is incredible! There are so many things to do, you really don't have an excuse for staying inside and watching TV. Especially when you can go outside and watch TV.!

The outdoor movie lineup in Riverfront Park this summer has been released.

It kicks off on June 14 with a showing a "Grease" and ends on July 19 with "The Princess Bride." (Anybody want a peanut?)

The movie nights include trivia, entertainment and a variety of tasty food from local vendors.

Movies are shown on a giant movie screen at Riverfront Park’s Lilac Bowl. Bring blankets, lawn chairs and warm clothes for a comfortable evening in the park. All events are dog friendly and tobacco free. Event entry is $5 per person for all event activities. Five and under is free. Seating opens at 7pm and movies start at dusk.

The lineup this year is as follows:

June 14: Grease

June 21: Fantastic Beasts & Where to Find Them

June 28: Ghostbusters (1984)

July 5: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

July 12: Moana

July 19: The Princess Bride