24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting

Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Previous coverage:

Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.

Major Crimes detectives are on scene conducting interviews and gathering information to determine exactly what happened.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument and the shooter has been taken into custody.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The identity of the person shot has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing. Spokane police ask any witnesses to the incident who have not already been in touch with police to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.