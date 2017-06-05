Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex near golf course

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.

Major Crimes detectives are on scene conducting interviews and gathering information to determine exactly what happened.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument and the shooter has been taken into custody.

There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The identity of the person shot has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

As we learn more, we will update this story.

