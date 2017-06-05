Idaho woman finds 1938 Nazi explosive in parents' shed

An Idaho woman says she discovered a Nazi explosive as she was helping her parents clean out their shed in Meridian.



Kuna resident Diana Landa says she identified the artifact by a Nazi insignia and the year 1938 etched on the bottom of it. Landa's parents have lived in their home for 25 years and say they have no idea where explosive came from and how it got to their shed.



The Idaho Statesman reports a bomb squad secured the World War II-era artillery shell Thursday.



Landa says she wanted to keep it or donated it to a museum, but the squad told her it was highly explosive.



A Mountain Home Air Force Base spokeswoman says the 37-mm German round was destroyed via detonation.



Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com

