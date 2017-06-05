Robbery suspect arrested, says he wants to clear his name

Spokane Valley Police say that on Sunday night around 6:30 p.m., a friend of robbery suspect Richard A. Rod called wanting to talk to law enforcement near the Public Safety Building. The friend told police Rod wanted to clear his name.

Spokane Police made contact with Rod and notified Spokane Valley Major Crimes detectives working the case. Rod was taken into custody and booked in the Spokane County Jail for first degree robbery, first degree assault and third degree assault.

Police had been looking for Rod since Friday. They believe he was involved, along with another man, in a robbery and assault Friday morning.

Deputies say the victim told them he had several stab wounds and was violently beaten by two men.

A Spokane Valley SWAT team and SCSO detectives arrested one man involved, 31-year-old Blain M. Peterson, on charges of first degree robbery along with first and third degree assault.