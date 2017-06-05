Court docs: Man arrested in Airway Heights stabbing says he kill - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Court docs: Man arrested in Airway Heights stabbing says he killed sister

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Daniel Love appeared in court Monday. Daniel Love appeared in court Monday.
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Probable cause documents released Monday are shedding more light on a stabbing at a trailer park in Airway Heights over the weekend. The stabbing happened Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. Police received a call from a woman saying she was stabbed before the call disconnected. Her roommate, Daniel Parks, called back a short time later to tell police his roommate was bleeding on the floor.

Deputies arrived on the scene and spoke with the roommate. He told the deputies he was in his room watching TV and the victim was in her room. He says Daniel Love arrived at the residence and went into the victim's room. According to the documents, about a half an hour later, Parks heard yelling coming from the victim's room. 

Parks went to find out what the yelling was about and found the woman sitting on the left side of her bed with blood on the pillow and a knife sheath on the floor near the foot of the bed. He did not see Daniel Love, according to the documents.

The roommate said he asked the woman what was wrong but she was having trouble speaking, so he called 911.

Deputies arrived and found a woman with stab wounds in the room. Medics arrived, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. 

According to the court documents, the trailer park manager was working nearby when he got a call from his wife. His wife told him Daniel Love was out in the field and that police were nearby. She asked him to find out what was going on. He walked into the field north of the mobile home park and met Daniel Love. The court documents said the parks manager told deputies Love was "ranting and raving" in the field. When he asked Love what was going on, Love told him, "I did it. I killed my sister."

The park manager took Daniel Love back to the mobile home park, where he was taken into custody by deputies.

Investigators say it's unclear where Love went between leaving the victim's house and being discovered in the nearby field but they believe he went back to his trailer.

Daniel Love was taken to the Public Safety Building where he was advised of his rights and interviewed. According to the documents, Love waived his rights and admitted to killing his sister. He told investigators he obtained a knife from a fishing box in his trailer. He left the victim's trailer and walked into a field where he laid down and waited for law enforcement to catch  him.

Daniel Love appeared in court Monday afternoon. He was charged with second degree murder His bond was set at $500,000.

