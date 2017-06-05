Friends remember driver killed at Spokane County Raceway - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Friends remember driver killed at Spokane County Raceway

Chuck Lyford's son, Charlie. belts him into a 1964 Elva Mk. 7. Courtesy: Brad Haskin Chuck Lyford's son, Charlie. belts him into a 1964 Elva Mk. 7. Courtesy: Brad Haskin
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Friends are remembering a great racer after a tragic accident at the Spokane County Raceway.

Chuck Lyford died from his injuries after he reportedly lost control of his car, and crashed. Friends are now making sure his memory lives on.

Brad Haskin is from the west side of Washington state and has known Lyford for most of his life.

“I always admired him and he was very friendly to me and it built from there,” Haskin says.

Haskin says Lyford raced everything from planes to boats to cars. Nothing intimidated Lyford and he lived life to the fullest.

“He was truly a guy I'll remember for walking the talk,” Haskin says.

So when friends heard about what happened in Spokane, the reaction was unanimous across the board.

“It just absolutely crushed me. He was more than I met anyone in my life larger than life,” Haskin says. “I couldn't imagine my life without a Chuck Lyford in it.”

As difficult as it has been, Haskin is remembering the good times and the adventures he had with his dear friend. One of his favorite memories is when Haskin went to meet Lyford for lunch, he saw Lyford in a wheelchair with two casts on his legs. Lyford told Haskin that he had ruptured both Achilles tendons in a skiing accident. Haskin says Lyford still had his signature grin on his face.

After all, Lyford’s mantra is “every day counts” and he’s a man who truly lived by that.

“I'm going to miss him horribly,” Lyford says. “I want to be able to live the way he lived. That's what it comes down to.”

David Williams is the director of the Hydroplane and Raceboat Museum in Seattle. He tells KHQ that Lyford is truly the “most interesting man in the world.” He says that Chuck started racing early and won at it. He adds that Lyford was involved in many philanthropic endeavors, and just a good man.

Lots of memories of Lyford have been pouring out from all over on Facebook. Many from different racing groups and from people’s lives he’s touched. 

