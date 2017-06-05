Threats against Spokane Transit drivers appear to be on rise - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Threats against Spokane Transit drivers appear to be on rise

SPOKANE, Wash. -

Assaults and threats against Spokane Transit Authority drivers appear to be on the rise, and that has drivers concerned.
    
Drivers' union president Thomas Leighty says that just since December there have been seven incidents involving drivers.
    
The Spokesman-Review reports that not all have been violence-related incidents, but drivers have reported multiple cases of verbal abuse, spitting and threats.
    
The most serious happened in early March, when a passenger punched an STA driver.
    
That man was arrested and banned from all STA buses for a year. He is in the Spokane County Jail awaiting trial.
    
Shortly after that incident, the STA started a review of all assaults over the past five years. Once the review of assault incidents is over, decisions will be made about what changes to make.
    
Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

  Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford

    UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.

  Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend.  A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party.  The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from 

  Threats against Spokane Transit drivers appear to be on rise

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Assaults and threats against Spokane Transit Authority drivers appear to be on the rise, and that has drivers concerned.      Drivers' union president Thomas Leighty says that just since December there have been seven incidents involving drivers.

  Friends remember driver killed at Spokane County Raceway

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Friends are remembering a great racer after a tragic accident at the Spokane County Raceway. Chuck Lyford died from his injuries after he reportedly lost control of his car, and crashed. Friends are now making sure his memory lives on. Brad Haskin is from the west side of Washington state and has known Lyford for most of his life.

  Court docs: Man arrested in Airway Heights stabbing says he killed sister

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Probable cause documents released Monday are shedding more light on a stabbing at a trailer park in Airway Heights over the weekend. The stabbing happened Sunday morning around 11:30 a.m. Police received a call from a woman saying she was stabbed before the call disconnected. Her roommate, Daniel Parks, called back a short time later to tell police his roommate was bleeding on the floor.

