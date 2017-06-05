Police identify two people found dead at Coeur d'Alene apartment complex

Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex last week. On Monday, police identified the two people involved.

Coeur d'Alene Police say the two people found have been identified as 25-year-old Katlyn A. Dettwiler and 28-year-old Peter J. Dettwiler, both of Coeur d'Alene. Police say the incident between the two people appears to be the result of domestic violence.

Detectives are continuing their investigation of the incident and are trying to determine exactly what happened.

No further information was released Monday