Coeur d'Alene police search for person shooting cats with blowgun

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

The Coeur d'Alene police department is seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun type weapon to shoot animals. 

Police say that on June 3, animal control officers took a report from an animal owner who noticed their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body. The owner immediately took the cat to the veterinarian and a metal dart with a broad tip was removed. The dart missed all of the cat's vital organs and the cat is expected to be OK. The incident happened in the 1200 block of N 10th St.

Last year, police in Coeur d'Alene had a similar incident in which another cat was shot with a blow dart. That incident happened in the area of 8th St. and E. Birch Ave.

There are no suspects for either incident. Anyone who knows of someone using this type of weapon to injure animals is asked to call Coeur d'Alene Police at (208) 769-2320

    •   