Kootenai commissioners approve jail expansion

Kootenai County Commissioners have approved a $10 million jail expansion to help with the problem of overcrowding.



According to Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, the jail will add more-than 100 beds, but Sheriff Wolfinger says this won't solve all their problems.



"We've had a daily inmate population of over 400 for the last 8 or 9 months, so we know that another 14-18 months out we're still going to be over-populated and just not have enough bed space," the sheriff said.



Wolfinger added the money used to help fund the expansion comes from a rainy day fund that the county had saved.



The expansion will also add more than 20 jail staff jobs.



