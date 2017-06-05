Brian Schaeffer confirmed as Spokane's fire chief

Spokane City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian Schaeffer as the city's fire chief in a meeting Monday night.

Schaeffer was selected after a long search in which a committee of community members, city administration and fire department staff reviewed video and written responses for 17 candidates that met the minimum qualifications. They then narrowed those candidates down to five finalists before Schaeffer was selected.

Schaeffer had been serving as chief in an interim capacity since January. Mayor David Condon announced Schaeffer's selection in a ceremony last month.

“Brian earned the overwhelming confidence of those who already knew him and those who got to know him a little bit better throughout the search process,” Condon said in a statement. “I can’t tell you how many times members of the community have stopped me and said why are you spending so much time recruiting and interviewing other applicants when the best candidate for the job is already doing it in an interim capacity. Ultimately, they were right and we listened, but we owed it to Spokane and Brian to allow him an opportunity to shine amongst his peers.”

City Council voted 7-0 in favor of confirmation Monday.