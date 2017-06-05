Good Samaritan jumps in moving car to help man having seizure

Good Samaritan jumps in moving car to help man having seizurePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
Spokane Craigslist ad seeks 'generic father figure for backyard BBQ'
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Craigslist advertisement is getting a lot of attention ahead of Father's Day weekend. A group of individuals ranging in age from 21 to 26 posted that they are throwing a backyard BBQ, and are on a mission to find themselves a father figure for their party. The ad reads, "...while most of us know how to operate a grill, none of us are prepared to fill the role of 'BBQ Dad.'" The party will take place June 17th from>>
Woman shows up to Post Falls Police Department to claim lost purse with marijuana in it
Woman shows up to Post Falls Police Department to claim lost purse with marijuana in it
POST FALLS, Idaho - A north Idaho woman faced quite the dilemma over the weekend. Post Falls Police say on their Facebook page that a purse was found on Highway 41. The purse had identification inside, but it also contained marijuana. Post Falls Police say they contacted the woman about finding the purse, so she showed up.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - A north Idaho woman faced quite the dilemma over the weekend. Post Falls Police say on their Facebook page that a purse was found on Highway 41. The purse had identification inside, but it also contained marijuana. Post Falls Police say they contacted the woman about finding the purse, so she showed up. The woman claimed her purse and also admitted that the marijuana was hers. She was cited and released.>>
Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested
Spokane deputies investigating fatal stabbing in Airway Heights; suspect arrested
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Update: Spokane County deputies say they have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Airway Heights. Deputies say they have taken arrested 59-year-old Daniel T. Love for second degree murder. He has been transported to the Spokane County Jail where he will be booked for the charge.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017
Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017>>
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017>>
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
Friends remember driver killed at Spokane County Raceway
Friends remember driver killed at Spokane County Raceway
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Friends are remembering a great racer after a tragic accident at the Spokane County Raceway. Chuck Lyford died from his injuries after he reportedly lost control of his car, and crashed. Friends are now making sure his memory lives on. Brad Haskin is from the west side of Washington state and has known Lyford for most of his life.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Friends are remembering a great racer after a tragic accident at the Spokane County Raceway. Chuck Lyford died from his injuries after he reportedly lost control of his car, and crashed. Friends are now making sure his memory lives on. Brad Haskin is from the west side of Washington state and has known Lyford for most of his life.>>
Good Samaritan jumps in moving car to help man having seizure
Good Samaritan jumps in moving car to help man having seizure
DIXON, Ill. - A good Samaritan spotted a vehicle rolling through a stoplight and into the path of oncoming cars and was able to save the day by jumping into the moving car, leaping through the passenger window. Police dash camera video captured the heroic moment. Randy Tompkins was driving his truck in Dixon, Illinois, on Friday when a sedan rolled through a stoplight and nearly hit other vehicles.>>
DIXON, Ill. - A good Samaritan spotted a vehicle rolling through a stoplight and into the path of oncoming cars and was able to save the day by jumping into the moving car, leaping through the passenger window. Police dash camera video captured the heroic moment. Randy Tompkins was driving his truck in Dixon, Illinois, on Friday when a sedan rolled through a stoplight and nearly hit other vehicles.>>
Kidney search starts again for Newman Lake woman
Kidney search starts again for Newman Lake woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - Her journey to search for a kidney starts all over again after a potential match failed. We introduced you to a Newman Lake woman named Shelby Whitson almost three months ago. Her life is on the line. Shelby was very upbeat during our interview because she had just given blood to finalize a match for a new kidney but we all found out later that her body rejected it.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Her journey to search for a kidney starts all over again after a potential match failed. We introduced you to a Newman Lake woman named Shelby Whitson almost three months ago. Her life is on the line. Shelby was very upbeat during our interview because she had just given blood to finalize a match for a new kidney but we all found out later that her body rejected it.>>
Brian Schaeffer confirmed as Spokane's fire chief
Brian Schaeffer confirmed as Spokane's fire chief
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian Schaeffer as the city's fire chief in a meeting Monday night. Schaeffer was selected after a long search in which a committee of community members, city administration and fire department staff reviewed video and written responses for 17 candidates that met the minimum qualifications. They then narrowed those candidates down to five finalists before Schaeffer was selected.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian Schaeffer as the city's fire chief in a meeting Monday night. Schaeffer was selected after a long search in which a committee of community members, city administration and fire department staff reviewed video and written responses for 17 candidates that met the minimum qualifications. They then narrowed those candidates down to five finalists before Schaeffer was selected.>>
Kootenai commissioners approve jail expansion
Kootenai commissioners approve jail expansion
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Commissioners have approved a $10 million jail expansion to help with the problem of overcrowding. According to Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, the jail will add more-than 100 beds, but Sheriff Wolfinger says this won't solve all their problems.>>
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Commissioners have approved a $10 million jail expansion to help with the problem of overcrowding. According to Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, the jail will add more-than 100 beds, but Sheriff Wolfinger says this won't solve all their problems.>>
Coeur d'Alene police search for person shooting cats with blowgun
Coeur d'Alene police search for person shooting cats with blowgun
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene police department is seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun type weapon to shoot animals. Police say that on June 3, animal control officers took a report from an animal owner who noticed their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The Coeur d'Alene police department is seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun type weapon to shoot animals. Police say that on June 3, animal control officers took a report from an animal owner who noticed their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body.>>
Police identify two people found dead at Coeur d'Alene apartment complex
Police identify two people found dead at Coeur d'Alene apartment complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex last week. On Monday, police identified the two people involved. Coeur d'Alene Police say the two people found have been identified as 25-year-old Katlyn A. Dettwiler and 28-year-old Peter J. Dettwiler, both of Coeur d'Alene.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex last week. On Monday, police identified the two people involved. Coeur d'Alene Police say the two people found have been identified as 25-year-old Katlyn A. Dettwiler and 28-year-old Peter J. Dettwiler, both of Coeur d'Alene.>>
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex near golf course
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex near golf course
Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon. Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.>>
Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon. Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.>>