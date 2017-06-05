Good Samaritan jumps in moving car to help man having seizure

A good Samaritan spotted a vehicle rolling through a stoplight and into the path of oncoming cars and was able to save the day by jumping into the moving car, leaping through the passenger window. Police dash camera video captured the heroic moment.

Randy Tompkins was driving his truck in Dixon, Illinois, on Friday when a sedan rolled through a stoplight and nearly hit other vehicles. In the video the car slowly crosses in front of other cars.

It turns out the driver was having a seizure.

Tompkins backed his truck up out of the way, then ran into the moving vehicle through the open window and put the car in park.

Police officers ran up and assisted the driver of the car, who was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

The police later thanked Tompkins for his heroism and for coming to the aid of a complete stranger.