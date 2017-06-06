Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night.

Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln. At the scene, they found the victim in the alley, who had died from his injuries.The suspected shooter, identified as 30-year-old Thomas Price, reportedly remained on scene, sought help for the victim and rendered first aid until officers arrived.

Police spoke with a witness. According to the documents, that witness told police that he could hear a commotion coming from the alley. He said he could see Price pinned up against the north wall of the alley. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Jason M. Pederson, had Price in a headlock and was punching him in the head. The documents say the witness heard the "pop" of a gun and Pederson pulled away from Price. The witness told police Price fired at Pederson "several more times" before Pederson fell in the alley.

According to the documents, Price remained on the scene and told responding officers he had shot Pederson. Price was read his right and told police he thought he should speak to an attorney before answering questions.

The documents state the police noted Price had a bump on his head where it appears he had been struck, and he also had blood on his hands due to giving CPR to the victim.

Police continue to investigate the shooting. No arrests have been made.