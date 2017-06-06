Study finds lack of sleep is killing us and costing $411 billion - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Study finds lack of sleep is killing us and costing $411 billion

The Center for Disease Control and prevention has declared insufficient sleep a 'public health problem'?

If that doesn't get the point across and make you want to start prioritizing your sleep, here's a scary finding that will:

In a recent study, researchers with the RAND Corporation found that on average, a person who sleeps less than 6 hours a night, has a 13 percent higher risk of mortality than a person who sleeps 7-9 hours a night!

Not only is lack of sleep killing us, it's also costing us a lot of money. The study found the U.S. workforce is losing $411 billion in lost productivity from lack of sleep, or about 1.2 million working days per year.

Sleep-deprived individuals were also found to have reaction times about 50 percent slower than their well-rested counterparts, and were more likely to make mistakes on simple tasks.

Here are some strategies to get adequate sleep:

  • Make your sleep a priority. It sounds so easy right? Well... actually do it this time.
  • Invest in a good mattress. It will make all the difference.
  • Stop using tech devices an hour before bed. The blue light they emit makes it harder for you to fall asleep.
  • Cut back on the coffee and alcohol.
  • Find an outlet for your stress. Exercise, yoga and meditation are all great options.

    •   