Study finds lack of sleep is killing us and costing $411 billion

The Center for Disease Control and prevention has declared insufficient sleep a 'public health problem'?

If that doesn't get the point across and make you want to start prioritizing your sleep, here's a scary finding that will:



In a recent study, researchers with the RAND Corporation found that on average, a person who sleeps less than 6 hours a night, has a 13 percent higher risk of mortality than a person who sleeps 7-9 hours a night!



Not only is lack of sleep killing us, it's also costing us a lot of money. The study found the U.S. workforce is losing $411 billion in lost productivity from lack of sleep, or about 1.2 million working days per year.

Sleep-deprived individuals were also found to have reaction times about 50 percent slower than their well-rested counterparts, and were more likely to make mistakes on simple tasks.

Here are some strategies to get adequate sleep: