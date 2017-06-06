Third suspect named in London Bridge attack

Third suspect named in London Bridge attackPosted: Updated:
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex near golf course
Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon. Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.>>
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Police identify two people found dead at Coeur d'Alene apartment complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex last week. On Monday, police identified the two people involved. Coeur d'Alene Police say the two people found have been identified as 25-year-old Katlyn A. Dettwiler and 28-year-old Peter J. Dettwiler, both of Coeur d'Alene.>>
Enjoy the sunshine before the rain moves in this weekend
KHQ.COM - Tuesday: Some high clouds will be traversing the region throughout the day, but looks like a very pleasant Tuesday! Partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday: The warmest day of the week, with temps approaching 90° in the Spokane area! Mostly sunny skies will dominate the yet again. 7 DAY FORECAST: This forecast has a little bit of everything for everyone.>>
Third suspect named in London Bridge attack
LONDON (AP) - The Latest on the attacks in the London Bridge area (all times local): British police have named the third London Bridge attacker at 22-year-old Youssef Zaghba, believed to be an Italian national of Moroccan descent.Police said Tuesday he is from east London and his family has been notified. Police say he was not a "subject of interest" to police or the intelligence services.>>
Study finds lack of sleep is killing us and costing $411 billion
KHQ.COM - The Center for Disease Control and prevention has declared insufficient sleep a 'public health problem'? If that doesn't get the point across and make you want to start prioritizing your sleep, here's a scary finding that will: In a recent study, researchers with the RAND Corporation found that on average, a person who sleeps less than 6 hours a night, has a 13 percent higher risk of mortality than a person who sleeps 7-9 hours a night!>>
Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 5, 2017>>
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
Friends remember driver killed at Spokane County Raceway
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Friends are remembering a great racer after a tragic accident at the Spokane County Raceway. Chuck Lyford died from his injuries after he reportedly lost control of his car, and crashed. Friends are now making sure his memory lives on. Brad Haskin is from the west side of Washington state and has known Lyford for most of his life.>>
Good Samaritan jumps in moving car to help man having seizure
DIXON, Ill. - A good Samaritan spotted a vehicle rolling through a stoplight and into the path of oncoming cars and was able to save the day by jumping into the moving car, leaping through the passenger window. Police dash camera video captured the heroic moment. Randy Tompkins was driving his truck in Dixon, Illinois, on Friday when a sedan rolled through a stoplight and nearly hit other vehicles.>>
Kidney search starts again for Newman Lake woman
SPOKANE, Wash. - Her journey to search for a kidney starts all over again after a potential match failed. We introduced you to a Newman Lake woman named Shelby Whitson almost three months ago. Her life is on the line. Shelby was very upbeat during our interview because she had just given blood to finalize a match for a new kidney but we all found out later that her body rejected it.>>
Brian Schaeffer confirmed as Spokane's fire chief
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane City Council voted unanimously to confirm Brian Schaeffer as the city's fire chief in a meeting Monday night. Schaeffer was selected after a long search in which a committee of community members, city administration and fire department staff reviewed video and written responses for 17 candidates that met the minimum qualifications. They then narrowed those candidates down to five finalists before Schaeffer was selected.>>
Kootenai commissioners approve jail expansion
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County Commissioners have approved a $10 million jail expansion to help with the problem of overcrowding. According to Kootenai County Sheriff Ben Wolfinger, the jail will add more-than 100 beds, but Sheriff Wolfinger says this won't solve all their problems.>>
