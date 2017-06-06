Enjoy the sunshine before the rain moves in this weekend

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

Tuesday: Some high clouds will be traversing the region throughout the day, but looks like a very pleasant Tuesday! Partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: The warmest day of the week, with temps approaching 90° in the Spokane area! Mostly sunny skies will dominate the yet again.

7 DAY FORECAST: This forecast has a little bit of everything for everyone. Heat through the middle of the week, if 90s is TOO hot, not to worry we cool down Thursday through the weekend as a low pressure air-mass brings shower and t/storm chances each day through Monday. Temps also fall into the upper 50s and low 60s by Saturday/Sunday.