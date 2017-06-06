WATCH: Man pulls 4-foot snake out of gas pump - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Man pulls 4-foot snake out of gas pump

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
CEDERTOWN, Ga. -

"Why did it have to be snakes?" Or a snake in this case. 

It's a good thing Indiana Jones wasn't pumping gas in Cedertown, Georgia this week. One because he hates snakes and two because he's not a real person. I constantly (and sadly) have to remind myself of this from time to time. 

Indiana Jones wasn't playing the part of the hero, but gas station customer Brandon Radke was when a 4-foot long rat snake was found hiding in the gas pump. 

Yeah, you're probably saying, "A rat snake? Please. Those are harmless." Yeah maybe, but that doesn't mean I want to stick my hand in a dark hole and pull it out. Radke said it was "No big deal" because he likes snakes. 

Once removed, Radke took it to some nearby woods and released it back into the wild.

Not all heroes wear fedoras and carry whips. 

