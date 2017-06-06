WATCH: Man pulls 4-foot snake out of gas pump

WATCH: Man pulls 4-foot snake out of gas pumpPosted: Updated:
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex near golf course
Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon. Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.>>
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Police identify two people found dead at Coeur d'Alene apartment complex
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police Detectives are continuing the death investigation for two people found at the Falls Creek apartment complex last week. On Monday, police identified the two people involved. Coeur d'Alene Police say the two people found have been identified as 25-year-old Katlyn A. Dettwiler and 28-year-old Peter J. Dettwiler, both of Coeur d'Alene.>>
