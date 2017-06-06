PHOTOS: Blacktail Mountain Ski Area up for sale near Kalispell - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

PHOTOS: Blacktail Mountain Ski Area up for sale near Kalispell

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
KALISPELL, Mont. -

Sure, you can pay $300 - $500 for a season pass to an area mountain. If you do that every year for your life and live to be 89, that's about $44,500 for a lifetime of skiing. Not bad. But there are lines to deal with, other skiers to avoid, and they make you leave at the end of the day. Wouldn't it be nice to avoid all of that? Yeah, it would. 

Well just go grab $3.5 million dollars and you could have your very own mountain ski resort to do with as you please! 

Blacktail Mountain Ski Area is located in beautiful Flathead National Forest near Kalispell, Montana. The current owner is ready to retire and that means for a measly couple of million bucks, 1,000 acres of Montana ski terrain that averages about 250 inches of snow can be yours!

Contact Matt Waatti at Landstar Commercial or check out Powder magazine's article here.

    •   