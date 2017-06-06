VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet

Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing.



YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding."



We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him. We're wondering where exactly this happened and how he managed to get the snake out of the toilet. Now, is it possible the snake was placed in the toilet just to get YouTube views? Absolutely... but that doesn't make the concept any less terrifying.



And not only is there a rattlesnake in their toilet, the title of the video says this happened at night! This guy's girlfriend is lucky she even saw the snake! Who turns the lights on at night to use the bathroom? Probably only a select few of us.