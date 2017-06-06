Trial scheduled for transgender woman charged in 3 slayings - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Trial scheduled for transgender woman charged in 3 slayings

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

Trial is scheduled to begin this week in Spokane for a 65-year-old transgender woman who is charged in the serial killings of three prostitutes nearly three decades ago.
    
Donna R. Perry used to be known as Douglas R. Perry before a 2000 gender reassignment surgery.

The Spokesman-Review says the three victims were shot some four months apart in 1990. Perry is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the killing of 26-year-old Yolanda A. Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie I. Lowe, and 38-year-old Kathy A. Brisbois.

RELATED: Triple Murder Suspect Donna Perry Told Cellmate She Killed 9
    
The cases were on a list of unsolved homicides until 2012, when Perry was convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Her DNA was entered into a national database and linked to the victims.
    
  Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-06-06 05:11:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

  Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:49:00 GMT

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

  Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex near golf course

    Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex near golf course

    Monday, June 5 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-06-06 00:54:02 GMT

    Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon. Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.

    >>

    Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon. Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.

    >>
  Kootenai Co. detectives want to talk to this man regarding hit and run crash

    Kootenai Co. detectives want to talk to this man regarding hit and run crash

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:55 PM EDT2017-06-06 17:55:27 GMT

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify the suspect in a hit and run collision that happened in the early morning hours of June 4, 2017.  The Sheriff's Office say a man driving a truck and towing a boat in the attached pictures were in the area of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened near Canfield Middle School.

    >>

    KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify the suspect in a hit and run collision that happened in the early morning hours of June 4, 2017.  The Sheriff's Office say a man driving a truck and towing a boat in the attached pictures were in the area of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened near Canfield Middle School.

    >>

  Trial scheduled for transgender woman charged in 3 slayings

    Trial scheduled for transgender woman charged in 3 slayings

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:36 PM EDT2017-06-06 17:36:12 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Trial is scheduled to begin this week in Spokane for a 65-year-old transgender woman who is charged in the serial killings of three prostitutes nearly three decades ago. Donna R. Perry used to be known as Douglas R. Perry before a 2000 gender reassignment surgery. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Trial is scheduled to begin this week in Spokane for a 65-year-old transgender woman who is charged in the serial killings of three prostitutes nearly three decades ago. Donna R. Perry used to be known as Douglas R. Perry before a 2000 gender reassignment surgery.      

    >>

  PHOTOS: Fire department's viral photos show importance of closing your doors

    PHOTOS: Fire department's viral photos show importance of closing your doors

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-06-06 17:32:07 GMT

    JOPLIN, Mo. - While scrolling through our Facebook feed Tuesday morning, we came across a post Stevens County Fire District #1 shared from another fire department in Joplin, Missouri. The visuals were strong and a great reminder of another step you can take to ensure your safety and your family's safety in the event of a house fire.  

    >>

    JOPLIN, Mo. - While scrolling through our Facebook feed Tuesday morning, we came across a post Stevens County Fire District #1 shared from another fire department in Joplin, Missouri. The visuals were strong and a great reminder of another step you can take to ensure your safety and your family's safety in the event of a house fire.  

    >>
    •   