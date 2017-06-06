PHOTOS: Fire department's viral photos show importance of closing your doors

While scrolling through our Facebook feed Tuesday morning, we came across a post Stevens County Fire District #1 shared from another fire department in Joplin, Missouri. The visuals were strong and a great reminder of another step you can take to ensure your safety and your family's safety in the event of a house fire.

The Joplin Fire Department responded to a house fire that was "growing rapidly" according to the occupant. In the end the house was destroyed, but it was the condition one room was left in that serves as a good reminder to close your doors!

Smoke detectors and escape plans save lives, but in the slideshow above ( MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE ), you can see how simply closing your doors can not only buy you time from heat and toxic gases during a fire, but also dramatically increase your chances of survival. The Joplin Fire Department explains the pictures like this:

Picture #1 is looking down the hallway toward the bedrooms. You can see that there was a tremendous amount of heat and smoke generated with this fire. The fire originated in a bedroom on the left side of the hallway.

Picture #2 is in the hallway facing one of the children's bedroom on the right side of the hallway. The door to this particular bedroom was shut at the time of the fire. Notice the heat and smoke damage to the exterior of the door.

Picture #3 is looking into the bedroom with the shut door on the right side of the hallway. Notice the difference, this room has very little signs of smoke and heat damage.

Picture #4 is looking into another bedroom next to the bedroom with the shut door on the right side of the hallway. This bedroom had an open door and is completely destroyed by heat and smoke. The difference is incredible.

"Closing interior doors can not only buy you time if trapped in your house during a fire, but also can prevent the fire from spreading as quickly to those rooms," the fire department said on their Facebook page. "We appreciate the occupants of this fire who while still emotionally dealing with the loss of their home still allowed us to present this safety message to you. It should be noted that the family was not inside the house when the fire started and no one was injured."