Kootenai Co. detectives want to talk to this man regarding hit and run crash

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify the suspect in a hit and run collision that happened in the early morning hours of June 4, 2017.

The Sheriff's Office say a man driving a truck and towing a boat in the attached pictures were in the area of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened near Canfield Middle School.

The vehicle appears to be an early 90s two-tone, half ton, Chevrolet pickup, with a standard cab and a tool box directly behind the cab. The driver appears to be a white male, mid to late 60s, with glasses and a salt and pepper beard.

This man is not considered a suspect at this time. The Traffic Team would just like to interview him.