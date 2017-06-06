Coeur d'Alene cat shot with metal dart latest victim in cat abus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d'Alene cat shot with metal dart latest victim in cat abuse case; No suspects

Tika and her owner, Scott Kalis Tika and her owner, Scott Kalis
Red the cat was found in May 2016 with a dart sticking out of his face Red the cat was found in May 2016 with a dart sticking out of his face
This cat was found covered in diesel with oil in its lungs back in February 2017. This cat was found covered in diesel with oil in its lungs back in February 2017.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

Coeur d'Alene Police are once again on the hunt for the person or persons responsible for shooting a neighborhood cat with a metal arrow using a blowgun. 

Scott Kalis notified police over the weekend that his cat, Tika, had been shot with a metal dart. The dart was stuck in Tika's stomach, but thankfully missed all of her vital organs and she's expected to recover. 

Tika is an outdoor cat and was shot in the area of 1200 N. 10th St. in Coeur d'Alene.

In May 2016, another cat had been found shot with a dart about half a mile away from where Tika was found. That person was never found, despite PETA offering a $5000 reward.

Earlier this year in February, another cat was found covered in diesel, a victim of apparent torture. Despite giving the cat baths, IV fluids, and medication, he was still having abnormal breathing and seizures, so the decision was made to put it down. The hospital said the cat also had oil in his lungs.

That cat was also found about half a mile away from where Tika was found with an arrow in her. 

It is unknown if all of the incidents are connected. 

Coeur d'Alene Police do not have any information on a suspect in any of these incidents. They are asking if you know anything that could help them find the person or persons responsible for these heinous crimes to call them immediately. 

    •   