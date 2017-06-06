Police investigate cat being shot by blowgun in Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - Police officers in an Idaho city are seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun-type weapon to shoot cats.



Animal control officers took a report this past weekend after an owner called in saying their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body.



Coeur d'Alene police say the rod was removed from the cat and missed its vital organs.



Last year, Coeur d'Alene police had a similar incident where a cat was shot by a blowgun.



Police do not have suspects for either case.

