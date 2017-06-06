Police investigate cat being shot by blowgun in Idaho

Police investigate cat being shot by blowgun in IdahoPosted: Updated:
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
Spokane Police investigating fatal shooting at apartment complex near golf course
Spokane Police are on the scene of a reported shooting at an apartment complex near the Indian Canyon Golf Course Monday afternoon. Police responded to the call just before 2 p.m. Monday. Police on scene at the Canyon Green Apartments on S. Westcliff Dr. confirmed one person was dead, but additional details were not immediately known.>>
VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet
KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.>>
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Deputies arrest convicted felon they say robbed a gas station, fired a gun, hit a dog and kicked a woman
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County deputies arrested a convicted felon who witnesses say robbed a gas station with a butcher knife, got into a verbal altercation with the owner, fired a handgun, hit a dog and then kicked a woman in the stomach and stole her knife. Monday night, an employee at an Exxon gas station on Highway 395 told deputies 31-year-old Burk T. Simonson, a regular at the gas station>>
Kootenai Co. detectives want to talk to this man regarding hit and run crash
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is hoping you can help them identify the suspect in a hit and run collision that happened in the early morning hours of June 4, 2017. The Sheriff's Office say a man driving a truck and towing a boat in the attached pictures were in the area of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that happened near Canfield Middle School.>>
Woman accused in oil patch fraud sentenced to probation
A woman who helped prosecutors send her ex-husband to prison for ordering the deaths of two associates in the North Dakota oil patch has been sentenced to probation for her role in their investment scheme. Sarah Creveling pleaded guilty Monday to a felony conviction of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. She was accused of defrauding investors in a trucking company she owned along with her ex-husband, James Henrikson.>>
Police investigate cat being shot by blowgun in Idaho
Police officers in an Idaho city are seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun-type weapon to shoot cats. Animal control officers took a report this past weekend after an owner called in saying their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body. Coeur d'Alene police say the rod was removed from the cat and missed its vital organs.>>
Trial scheduled for transgender woman charged in 3 slayings
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Trial is scheduled to begin this week in Spokane for a 65-year-old transgender woman who is charged in the serial killings of three prostitutes nearly three decades ago. Donna R. Perry used to be known as Douglas R. Perry before a 2000 gender reassignment surgery.>>
PHOTOS: Fire department's viral photos show importance of closing your doors
JOPLIN, Mo. - While scrolling through our Facebook feed Tuesday morning, we came across a post Stevens County Fire District #1 shared from another fire department in Joplin, Missouri. The visuals were strong and a great reminder of another step you can take to ensure your safety and your family's safety in the event of a house fire.>>
WATCH: Man pulls 4-foot snake out of gas pump
CEDERTOWN, Ga. - "Why did it have to be snakes?" Or a snake in this case. It's a good thing Indiana Jones wasn't pumping gas in Cedertown, Georgia this week. One because he hates snakes and two because he's not a real person. I constantly (and sadly) have to remind myself of this from time to time.>>
Enjoy the sunshine before the rain moves in this weekend
KHQ.COM - Tuesday: Some high clouds will be traversing the region throughout the day, but looks like a very pleasant Tuesday! Partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. Wednesday: The warmest day of the week, with temps approaching 90° in the Spokane area! Mostly sunny skies will dominate the yet again. 7 DAY FORECAST: This forecast has a little bit of everything for everyone.>>
PHOTOS: Blacktail Mountain Ski Area up for sale near Kalispell
KALISPELL, Mont. - Sure, you can pay $300 - $500 for a season pass to an area mountain. If you do that every year for your life and live to be 89, that's about $44,500 for a lifetime of skiing. Not bad. But there are lines to deal with, other skiiers to avoid, and they make you leave at the end of the day. Wouldn't it be nice to avoid all of that? Yeah, it would.>>
VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet
KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.>>
