Woman accused in oil patch fraud sentenced to probation

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - A woman who helped prosecutors send her ex-husband to prison for ordering the deaths of two associates in the North Dakota oil patch has been sentenced to probation for her role in their investment scheme.
    
Sarah Creveling pleaded guilty Monday to a felony conviction of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. She was accused of defrauding investors in a trucking company she owned along with her ex-husband, James Henrikson.
    
Henrikson is serving life in prison after being convicted in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the deaths of two former oil patch associates, including a Spokane, Washington, businessman, and a former employee in the trucking company.
    
Creveling was sentenced to three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay at least $342,500 in restitution and forfeit an oil and gas lease.

