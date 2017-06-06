Oregon city approves permit for US' 1st all-wood high-rise

Oregon city approves permit for US' 1st all-wood high-risePosted: Updated:
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley
SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.>>
24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.>>
VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet
KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.>>
Body found behind Spokane liquor store
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane police are asking for the public's help after a dead man was found in the 1100 block of N. Division Monday morning. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 a.m. where the body had been found in the alleyway behind the Liquor and Wine Store. Spokane Police officers and Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene for the investigation. Police are actively investigating to determine the cause and nature of the death.>>
Driver killed in Spokane Festival of Speed crash identified as Chuck Lyford
UPDATE: The man killed in Sunday's Festival of Speed crash at the Spokane County Raceway has been identified as Chuck Lyford. Lyford lost control of his race car and was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Spokane ounty Raceway posted a message on their Facebook page saying, "It was a very tragic day today at Spokane County Raceway.>>
Kootenai Co. detectives want to talk to this man regarding hit and run crash
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Sheriff’s Office has located a vehicle and driver believed to have been involved in the collision. The vehicle is a white colored small SUV and the driver has been cooperative with investigators. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing the driver’s name until all other interviews regarding this incident can be completed.>>
Congressman-elect seeks extension for appearance on charge
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Attorneys for U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte are asking a judge to extend the deadline for the Montana Republican to appear in court to face a misdemeanor assault charge against a reporter. The request by former U.S. Attorney William Mercer and Bozeman attorney Todd Whipple says they are in settlement talks with prosecutors.>>
Coeur d'Alene cat shot with metal dart latest victim in cat abuse case; No suspects
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Police officers in an Idaho city are seeking information regarding someone using a blowgun-type weapon to shoot cats. Animal control officers took a report this past weekend after an owner called in saying their cat had a metal rod protruding from its body. Coeur d'Alene police say the rod was removed from the cat and missed its vital organs.>>
WATCH: Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store
ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) - A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store. The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.>>
24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.>>
City Council President Ben Stuckart withdraws from congressional run
SPOKANE, Wash. - City Council President Ben Stuckart announced Tuesday that he would be ending his run for Congress. Stuckart announced his run in December of 2016 after it was announced Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers was being eyed for a position on President Donald Trump's cabinet. Stuckart cited family health issues for his reason for withdrawing.>>
Oregon city approves permit for US' 1st all-wood high-rise
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - City officials in Portland, Oregon, have approved a construction permit for the first all-wood high-rise building in the nation. Developers announcing the approval Tuesday say it's a milestone for wood technology. State officials hope it could help parts of rural Oregon reboot a dwindling timber industry.>>
Deputies arrest convicted felon they say robbed a gas station, fired a gun, hit a dog and kicked a woman
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County deputies arrested a convicted felon who witnesses say robbed a gas station with a butcher knife, got into a verbal altercation with the owner, fired a handgun, hit a dog and then kicked a woman in the stomach and stole her knife. Monday night, an employee at an Exxon gas station on Highway 395 told deputies 31-year-old Burk T. Simonson, a regular at the gas station>>
Woman accused in oil patch fraud sentenced to probation
A woman who helped prosecutors send her ex-husband to prison for ordering the deaths of two associates in the North Dakota oil patch has been sentenced to probation for her role in their investment scheme. Sarah Creveling pleaded guilty Monday to a felony conviction of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. She was accused of defrauding investors in a trucking company she owned along with her ex-husband, James Henrikson.>>
Trial scheduled for transgender woman charged in 3 slayings
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Trial is scheduled to begin this week in Spokane for a 65-year-old transgender woman who is charged in the serial killings of three prostitutes nearly three decades ago. Donna R. Perry used to be known as Douglas R. Perry before a 2000 gender reassignment surgery.>>
