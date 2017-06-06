Inside Spokane's insect invasion - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Inside Spokane's insect invasion

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.

While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.

“The pests that we’re getting a lot of calls on now, there’s been a great increase in ant activity, wasps, yellow jackets, bald-faced hornets,” says Ray Vanderlouw, Pointe Pest Control industry expert.

You can prevent pests like spiders by making sure your home is sealed properly, and keeping up with the landscaping. For example, don’t keep a pile of wood stacked right next to your home.

But there’s another pest that Vanderlouw gets calls about that can drive people crazy.

“We’ve seen terrible things where we've gone to apartments where bed bugs are on the outside of the apartment even before you walk in,” he says.

Vanderlouw says bed bugs are sensitive to high temperatures, so as it gets warmer, they breed more indoors. The best way to deal with them from egg to adult bed bugs is a heat treatment. They tend to die around 118 degrees, but the guys from Pointe Pest Control are keeping it at an even 135 degrees to make sure everything is dead.

But how do you prevent this from happening in the first place? Vanderlouw says bed bugs come into homes and apartments on stuff people are carrying. So don’t bring in furniture that’s been tossed in the garbage because you don’t know what’s on that. And if you are purchasing used furniture off a website like Facebook or Craigslist, make sure you check it thoroughly before taking it home.

Vanderlouw says especially check pleats and seams, really anywhere a bug can hide.

“That great deal is not a great deal when you have to do a $1,000 heat treatment,” he says.

Vanderlouw adds that the best way to prevent is to be proactive. For pests like spiders and wasps, that could include treating your home for them throughout the year. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:49:00 GMT

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

  • Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-06-06 05:11:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

  • VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet

    VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:13:09 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide

    Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:08:17 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it. It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it. It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.

    >>

  • Man lucky to be alive after car slams into restaurant

    Man lucky to be alive after car slams into restaurant

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:34:35 GMT

    NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario - An Arizona man is lucky to be alive after a car came crashing through a restaurant window he was sitting by. Blair Robertson was having lunch with a friend at a restaurant near Niagara Falls, Ontario, while on a visit to Canada a week ago. All of a sudden, a car crashed through the front window, lifting him into the air.

    >>

    NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario - An Arizona man is lucky to be alive after a car came crashing through a restaurant window he was sitting by. Blair Robertson was having lunch with a friend at a restaurant near Niagara Falls, Ontario, while on a visit to Canada a week ago. All of a sudden, a car crashed through the front window, lifting him into the air.

    >>

  • Inside Spokane's insect invasion

    Inside Spokane's insect invasion

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:21:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.

    >>
    •   