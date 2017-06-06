Man lucky to be alive after car slams into restaurant

An Arizona man is lucky to be alive after a car came crashing through a restaurant window he was sitting by.

Blair Robertson was having lunch with a friend at a restaurant near Niagara Falls, Ontario, while on a visit to Canada a week ago. All of a sudden, a car crashed through the front window, lifting him into the air.

Robertson said he landed next to another table as the car came to rest about 15 feet inside the restaurant. He said he was pinned between the 4,000-pound car and another table.

Eventually he was freed and, amazingly, he was able to walk away.

Robertson said he had cuts, bruises, whiplash and an injured shoulder.