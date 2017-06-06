Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it.

It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.

Paul Moody has been surveying his house every day, all day. Making sure that water isn’t running into his home. There’s a natural underground spring that runs in the area, and Paul says it’s the likely culprit of the instability of the ground because of all the runoff that’s coming off the mountain.

The landslide thankfully slid at a different angle, missing the two homes in that area. But the spring continues to wash sand down the hill, and wash out parts of the hill. If more of the hill gives way, the home at the top of it will start to get into the danger zone.

For right now, it looks like it could be holding, but the water continues to rush. So, Paul is taking this one step at a time.

“There’s a lot of unknowns, but the answers will be forth coming,” he says.

As of right now, he’s been told his insurance likely won’t cover the damage, but someone is coming out to take a look at it all. His family is staying at a friend’s rental for the time being as they can’t go home, and he says the family is doing well.

“I am grateful,” he says. “I feel like we’ve been blessed with good neighbors."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:49:00 GMT

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

  • Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-06-06 05:11:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

  • VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet

    VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:13:09 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide

    Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 9:08 PM EDT2017-06-07 01:08:17 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it. It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it. It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.

    >>

  • Man lucky to be alive after car slams into restaurant

    Man lucky to be alive after car slams into restaurant

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:34 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:34:35 GMT

    NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario - An Arizona man is lucky to be alive after a car came crashing through a restaurant window he was sitting by. Blair Robertson was having lunch with a friend at a restaurant near Niagara Falls, Ontario, while on a visit to Canada a week ago. All of a sudden, a car crashed through the front window, lifting him into the air.

    >>

    NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario - An Arizona man is lucky to be alive after a car came crashing through a restaurant window he was sitting by. Blair Robertson was having lunch with a friend at a restaurant near Niagara Falls, Ontario, while on a visit to Canada a week ago. All of a sudden, a car crashed through the front window, lifting him into the air.

    >>

  • Inside Spokane's insect invasion

    Inside Spokane's insect invasion

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-07 00:21:35 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.

    >>
    •   