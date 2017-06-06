Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making

The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected.

Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest.

Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.

Donna Perry, formerly known as Doug Perry before her sex change operation in Thailand in 2000, is charged with the murders of 26-year-old Yolanda Sapp, Nickie Lowe, 34, and Kathy Brisbois, 38.

Investigators say Perry shot and killed the three women, who all worked as prostitutes, then dumped their bodies along the Spokane River between February and May of 1990.

Over the course of several years, hundreds of potential suspects were interviewed, including Robert Yates who plead guilty to killing 13 prostitutes in 2000.

But due to a lack of evidence the case turned cold.

In 2012 Perry was arrested on felony gun charges in Spokane, and the case reopened when investigators linked Perry's DNA to Sapp, Lowe, and Brisbois.

The trial could also come down to a taped interview between investigators and Perry in 2012.

In that interview detectives showed Perry thirteen individual pictures, including photographs of Sapp, Lowe, and Brisbois. According to court documents, Perry denied recognizing, knowing, or having any contact with all but one of those women. The lone woman Perry recognized was not one of the three murdered.

In that interview, a detective told Perry “people who kill multiple people over periods of time generally don’t stop killing.”

He asked Perry why the killings stopped and she said, “Douglass didn’t stop, Donna stopped it.”

The detective responded, “Doug did,” and Perry replied, “I don’t know if Doug did or not it was 20 years ago and I have no idea whether he did or didn’t.”