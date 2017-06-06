Family working for change after dog drowns

A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county.

The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.

The powerful rushing water is what Missy Holbrook says claimed the life of her dog Bear last Saturday.

"It's a death trap," says Wendi Preston, a friend and animal rescuer, "His death was a needless, senseless and completely preventable tragedy."

Wendi says she was there the night they found Bear's body on the other side of the dike.

"I've been on other body recoveries, but this one I'll never forget," she says.

They don't want to shut down the area near the dike. It's a popular place for people to fish and swim. But they just want safer measures put in place so another tragedy doesn't happen.

"It is not a situation where there might be a chance for future loss of life. It's not what might happen, it's when it will happen next," Preston says.

We spoke with a board member with the Dalton Gardens Irrigation District who says they've put up warning signs about fast flowing water.