Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

"The Dutch Bros Guy" is Steven Hackett, so called because he would sit on the corner outside Dutch Bros. Coffee on Division and Magnesium. He got some attention last year when passersby snapped a photos of Spokane Police officers buying him dinner.

Kirsten Zurfluh started the campaign Monday evening with the goal of raising $5.000 for a memorial service. Since it went live, it's already raised more than $2,000. Zurfluh says the online fundraising page was created with permission of Hackett's family and any money raised above and beyond the $5,000 goal will go toward a monument or memorial in Hackett's memory.

"Steven['s life can be a reminder for us all, to judge less and understand more. When you see someone struggling, reach out and help even if it is to say “hello” or shake someone’s hand. Please help us give Steven the goodbye that he deserves. Share this with as many people as you can and pray that Steven's suffering has stopped and let his life be a reminder for others to be kind to one another," Zurfluh wrote.

If you'd like to contribute to the online fundraiser, you can do so here: https://www.gofundme.com/DutchBrosGuy