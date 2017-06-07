Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

Posted: Updated:
The MacLeod family via GoFundMe The MacLeod family via GoFundMe
TACOMA, Wash. -

A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma.
    
The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her.
    
Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.
    
Firefighters used equipment to lift the vehicle off the woman, who was eight months pregnant. She died on the way to the hospital.
    
Doctors were able to perform an emergency C-section and save the baby boy, who was taken to Seattle Children's Hospital.
    
Her 6-year-old son and other children in the minivan were not injured.
    
Authorities are investigating.
    
___
    
Information from: The News Tribune, http://www.thenewstribune.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor

    Monday, June 5 2017 11:49 AM EDT2017-06-05 15:49:00 GMT

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

    ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.

    >>

  Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Documents reveal fight led to shooting in downtown alley

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 1:11 AM EDT2017-06-06 05:11:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Court documents released Monday are offering more details about a fatal shooting near the Steam Plant restaurant in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Police responded to the scene of a shooting around 10 o'clock Tuesday in the alley between 1st and 2nd Ave, just east of Lincoln.

    >>

  VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet

    VIDEO: Rattlesnake hanging out in toilet

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-06-06 16:13:09 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Everything is wrong with this video. Every. Single. Thing. YouTube user, Pomegranate Sunshine posted the video saying, "last night my girlfriend woke me up screaming because there was a snake in the toilet, thought she kidding." We've reached out to Pomegranate Sunshine for comment and will update this story if we hear back from him.

    >>
  Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-06-07 05:21:02 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    >>

  Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:57:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

  Family working for change after dog drowns

    Family working for change after dog drowns

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:50:02 GMT

    HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.

    >>

    HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.

    >>
