Mad Minute stories for June 6, 2017

1. 911, lemonade emergency! Officers visit wannabe cop's stand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Dozens of thirsty police officers responded to an "emergency" call to visit a lemonade stand run by a 3-year-old aspiring cop in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2qP4nQG ) reports that Hannah Pasley set up her lemonade stand last Friday and Saturday to raise money to buy her own police uniform. After buying the uniform Saturday morning, Hannah returned to her stand - wearing police coat and hat - that afternoon.

When the flow of customers thinned, Hannah's aunt, Ashly Rooks, and her friend Sierra Moore took to Facebook to encourage officers to visit.

Rooks says the street was soon packed with squad cars. Moore says "50 plus" officers responded, and a police helicopter buzzed overhead.

They gave Hannah a Kansas City Police Department patch and a Clay County Junior Deputy badge.

=======================================================

2. Gorilla gives birth with help from doctors who treat people

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo has given birth to a healthy baby after a difficult labor that required medical techniques typically used for delivering humans.

A keeper noticed 17-year-old Kira had gone into labor on Thursday. Gorilla labor is typically very quick, but by Friday, it had not progressed and she seemed unwell.

Concerned about her and the baby's health, the zoo brought in a team of veterinarians and doctors who treat people. They included an ob-gyn, surgeons and anesthesiologists from hospitals affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University, as well as University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine.

A similar team was in place for a gorilla birth at the zoo last year, but the emergency response wasn't needed.

After 1 ½ hours, the team delivered the male baby using forceps and an episiotomy, a procedure to enlarge the birth opening.

"It was an anxious and dramatic day at the zoo, but in the end a tremendously rewarding one," said Andy Baker, the zoo's chief operating officer.

There have been several successful cesarean section deliveries for gorillas over the past few years, but assisted vaginal delivery isn't common, according to the zoo.

Kira was reunited with the baby by Saturday morning and has been continuously cradling and nursing him.

This is the first birth for Kira and third offspring for 32-year old Motuba, who is also father to baby Amani, a female born at the zoo last August.

Western lowland gorillas, which inhabit African forests, are listed as critically endangered species.

===============================================

3. BEAR TRAPPED IN CAR

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (AP) -- Police in a Colorado town rescued a bear cub that got trapped in a car after likely searching for a snack.

Officers in Woodland Park said a woman called police Friday to report strange noises coming from her car.

A responding officer opened the door and ushered the cub back into the wild, but not before snapping a few photos. Authorities posted them online with a reminder not to keep food in cars in areas frequented by bears.

Police believe the cub's mother somehow opened the car door. When officers arrived, they could hear an animal rustling in the nearby bushes, but they didn't see the mother bear.

The Gazette in Colorado Springs reports (bit.ly/2ru8GUa) that officers checked the area several hours later and saw no signs of the animals.

==================================================

4. MOM CHARGED AFTER SONS TEETH PULLED IN WALMART BATHROOM

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Authorities say a Utah woman pulled two of her son's teeth in a Walmart restroom.

Prosecutors said Monday that the 47-year-old woman bought hand sanitizer and needle-nose pliers from the store, then took them into the restroom and pulled two of her 7-year-old son's teeth.

Police in American Fork, Utah, say the boy's older brother heard the child screaming and got him out of the restroom on April 2.

Charging documents say the boy told his brother that one of the teeth was loose, but the other was only slightly loose. Prosecutors say the woman didn't use any kind of anesthetic.

The woman was charged with felony child abuse. No attorney was immediately listed for her in court records.

The Associated Press is not naming her to avoid identifying the child.

====================================================

5. Twitter users, blocked by President Trump, cry censorship

NEW YORK (AP) -- President Donald Trump may be the nation's tweeter-in-chief, but some Twitter users say he's violating the First Amendment by blocking people from his feed after they posted scornful comments.

Lawyers for two Twitter users sent the White House a letter Tuesday demanding they be un-blocked from the Republican president's @realDonaldTrump account.

The White House hasn't responded.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University in New York wrote the letter on behalf of the blocked tweeters.

Although Trump started @realDonaldTrump as a private citizen, the institute's lawyers argue he's made it a government-designated public forum by using it to discuss polices and engage with citizens. They say it's unconstitutional to exclude people from such a forum based on their views.

Blocking people on Twitter means they can't easily see and comment on your tweets.

===================================================

6. Peacock takes out $500 in wine after crashing liquor store

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) -- A female peacock has ruffled more than just feathers at a Los Angeles-area liquor store.

The peahen walked into the Royal Oaks Liquor Store in Arcadia on Monday. Store manager and college senior Rani Ghanem says he tried to guide the sharp-clawed bird outside but that she spooked, at one point flying directly toward him and then up onto a top shelf of the store.

Ninety minutes and $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles later, an animal control officer and Ghanem managed to capture the bird.

Cellphone video taken by Ghanem shows the sometimes-comical efforts to wrangle the peahen. Ghanem says the bird took out some of the most expensive bottles in the store and must have had a taste for champagne.

======================================================

7 Nebraska State Soccer Association investigating tournament

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- The Nebraska State Soccer Association is investigating how a youth soccer tournament disqualified a team after misidentifying an 8-year-old girl as a boy.

The association said in a statement Tuesday afternoon it would suspend sanctioning the Springfield Invitational until it had completed a detailed review and the tournament's organizers took steps to ensure similar errors would not happen again. It earlier apologized to Mili Hernandez, who said her team was disqualified from a youth soccer tournament because she looks like a boy.

Omaha's Azzuri Cachorros girls club soccer team had advanced to a Springfield tournament's semifinals when it was suddenly disqualified over the weekend. Mili Hernandez told Omaha's WOWT-TV that tournament organizers thought she was a boy because of her short hair.

"Just because I look like a boy doesn't mean I am a boy," Mili told the television station. "They don't have a reason to kick the whole club out."

The Nebraska State Soccer Association said in a statement late Monday that the Springfield soccer club's decision to disqualify Mili's team does not represent the association's core values of teamwork and inclusion.

The Springfield club told WOWT that a misprint in the team's roster identified Mili as a boy. Her family brought several forms of identification, including her insurance card and a doctor's physical form, to prove she's a girl, but the team was still disqualified.

Teach coach Mario Torres told KMTV in Omaha that tournament officials did not handle a clerical mistake properly.

"Even if it was a mistake, they did not need to humiliate her or kick the entire team off the field," Torres said.

The state association said it did not oversee the Springfield tournament, but that it will work directly with clubs and tournament officials to ensure nothing like this happens again.

Former U.S. soccer stars Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm offered support to Mili on social media. Wambach said she won championships with short hair. Hamm invited Mili to one of her soccer camps.

The Hernandez family, Mili's team and the Springfield club's attorney have not returned Associated Press messages.