Man shot while firefighters respond to 2nd alarm fire at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley

We are hearing reports that a person has been shot while firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley at Argonne and Hutchinson Rd. We are working to get the condition of the person and other details on the shooting.



The motel caught fire early Wednesday morning and when firefighters arrived on scene, black smoke and flames were visible.



Customers staying at the hotel tell us they were awoken to a "very loud alarm clock" and told to get out as quickly as possible. We are waiting to hear whether anyone else was injured or if everyone got out safely.