Man shot while firefighters respond to 2nd alarm fire at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley

We are hearing reports that a person has been shot while firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley at Argonne and Hutchinson Rd. We are working to get the condition of the person and other details on the shooting.

The motel caught fire early Wednesday morning and when firefighters arrived on scene, black smoke and flames were visible.

Firefighters say they believe a bed in one of the rooms caught fire and then spread. They also tell us when they arrived, black smoke and flames were visible.

Customers staying at the hotel tell us they were awoken to a "very loud alarm clock" and told to get out as quickly as possible. We are waiting to hear whether anyone else was injured or if everyone got out safely.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director. Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray - is "a man of impeccable credentials." There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow." Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump ...

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - We are hearing reports that a person has been shot while firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley at Argonne and Hutchinson Rd. We are working to get the condition of the person and other details on the shooting. The motel caught fire early Wednesday morning and when firefighters arrived on scene, black smoke and flames were visible.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - According to the Inland Power website, more than 2600 customers in the Spokane Valley are without power as of 4:30am Wednesday.  We are working to learn the cause of the outage and the estimated time power will be restored. 

