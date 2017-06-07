2600+ Inland Power customers without power in Spokane Valley

2600+ Inland Power customers without power in Spokane ValleyPosted: Updated:
Also on KHQ.comMore>>
The Wake Up Show
The Wake Up Show
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.>>
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Inside Spokane's insect invasion
Inside Spokane's insect invasion
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.>>
24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting
24-year-old man charged with murder in apartment shooting
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Police said Tuesday that 24-year-old Tyler H. Clark was booked into jail on charges of second degree murder for shooting and killing a man after an argument at the Canyon Green Apartments on Monday. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.>>
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
Father trying to drown infant twins fatally shot by neighbor
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
ADA, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was trying to drown his infant 3-month-old twin son and daughter in southeastern Oklahoma was fatally shot by a neighbor. City of Ada spokeswoman Lisa Bratcher told reporters that 27-year-old Leland Foster of Poteau died after being shot Friday after a 12-year-old ran from the home to the neighbor for help.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI
Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director. Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray - is "a man of impeccable credentials." There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow." Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump ...>>
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director. Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray - is "a man of impeccable credentials." There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow." Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump ...>>
Man shot while firefighters respond to 2nd alarm fire at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley
Man shot while firefighters respond to 2nd alarm fire at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - We are hearing reports that a person has been shot while firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley at Argonne and Hutchinson Rd. We are working to get the condition of the person and other details on the shooting. The motel caught fire early Wednesday morning and when firefighters arrived on scene, black smoke and flames were visible.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - We are hearing reports that a person has been shot while firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley at Argonne and Hutchinson Rd. We are working to get the condition of the person and other details on the shooting. The motel caught fire early Wednesday morning and when firefighters arrived on scene, black smoke and flames were visible.>>
2600+ Inland Power customers without power in Spokane Valley
2600+ Inland Power customers without power in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - According to the Inland Power website, more than 2600 customers in the Spokane Valley are without power as of 4:30am Wednesday. We are working to learn the cause of the outage and the estimated time power will be restored.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - According to the Inland Power website, more than 2600 customers in the Spokane Valley are without power as of 4:30am Wednesday. We are working to learn the cause of the outage and the estimated time power will be restored.>>
Spokane lawyer plans to file $30M lawsuit against city for water rates
Spokane lawyer plans to file $30M lawsuit against city for water rates
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane attorney says it's unfair for people who live outside the city water services to pay double for the same water, but the city says they're charging them a fair rate. Attorney Bob Dunn says he plans on filing a tort claim notice with the city alleging they've been charging about 6,000 customers outside of Spokane 75-100 percent more fore water service.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane attorney says it's unfair for people who live outside the city water services to pay double for the same water, but the city says they're charging them a fair rate. Attorney Bob Dunn says he plans on filing a tort claim notice with the city alleging they've been charging about 6,000 customers outside of Spokane 75-100 percent more fore water service.>>
Mad Minute stories for June 6, 2017
Mad Minute stories for June 6, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 6, 2017.>>
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 6, 2017.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Family working for change after dog drowns
Family working for change after dog drowns
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.>>
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide
Families still reeling after Spokane Valley mudslide
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it. It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family is still working to keep further damage from happening to their home after a landslide nearly missed it. It’s been five days since the landslide in Spokane Valley, just north of Plantes Ferry Sports Complex, but the family says the area that’s getting washed away continues to grow.>>