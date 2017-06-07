2600+ Inland Power customers without power in Spokane Valley

HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.