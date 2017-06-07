3 teens get not-so-sweet surprise caught stealing fake cake they thought was real

3 teens get not-so-sweet surprise caught stealing fake cake they thought was realPosted: Updated:
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Deputies shoot armed man refusing to come out during intense fire at Motel 6
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
Inside Spokane's insect invasion
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.>>
2600+ Inland Power customers without power in Spokane Valley
KHQ.COM - According to the Inland Power website, more than 2600 customers in the Spokane Valley are without power. Inland Power tells us a car hit a double circuit power pole early Wednesday morning causing the outage. The power company is working to bring power from another source to affected customers and say power should be restored between 7:30 and 9am Wednesday while crews work to make repairs.>>
4-year-old Arkansas boy fatally shoots mother's boyfriend
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (AP) - Police say a 4-year-old boy accidentally fatally shot his mother's boyfriend in eastern Arkansas. Police Chief James Smith said the boy found a loaded semi-automatic handgun outside his mother's home in Helena-West Helena and shot Courtney Craig in the back on Friday. The 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital.>>
3 teens get not-so-sweet surprise caught stealing fake cake they thought was real
EDINA, Minn. (AP) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery store with a stolen cake got a not-so-sweet surprise. Instead of a real cake, Edina (ee-DYE'-nuh) police say the teens inadvertently grabbed a styrofoam display cake. Authorities say the three left a Cub Foods store early Tuesday with the fake cake, but police stopped their vehicle when they saw it matched an employee's description.>>
2600+ Inland Power customers without power in Spokane Valley
KHQ.COM - According to the Inland Power website, more than 2600 customers in the Spokane Valley are without power. Inland Power tells us a car hit a double circuit power pole early Wednesday morning causing the outage. The power company is working to bring power from another source to affected customers and say power should be restored between 7:30 and 9am Wednesday while crews work to make repairs.>>
Trump to nominate ex-Justice Department official to lead FBI
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he'll nominate a former Justice Department official as FBI director. Trump's tweets that his choice - lawyer Christopher Wray - is "a man of impeccable credentials." There's no more information in the two-sentence tweet that ends, "Details to follow." Wray emerged from a list of former prosecutors, politicians and law enforcement officials interviewed by Trump ...>>
Spokane lawyer plans to file $30M lawsuit against city for water rates
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane attorney says it's unfair for people who live outside the city water services to pay double for the same water, but the city says they're charging them a fair rate. Attorney Bob Dunn says he plans on filing a tort claim notice with the city alleging they've been charging about 6,000 customers outside of Spokane 75-100 percent more fore water service.>>
Mad Minute stories for June 6, 2017
KHQ.com - Here's an extended look at your Mad Minute stories for June 6, 2017.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Family working for change after dog drowns
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.>>
HAYDEN LAKE, Idaho - A dike in Hayden Lake has become a nightmare for one family. Missy Holbrook says her dog, Bear, was swept under the dike and drowned. Now she wants to make sure it never happens again. But Missy says she's not getting much help from the city or county. The day after we told you about Bear, family and friends put up a sign to warn people swimming and fishing here, but they also say they've gotten the runaround from the city and county.>>