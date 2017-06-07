3 teens get not-so-sweet surprise caught stealing fake cake they thought was real

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

EDINA, Minn. (AP) - Police in a Minneapolis suburb say three teenagers trying to sneak out of a grocery store with a stolen cake got a not-so-sweet surprise.



Instead of a real cake, Edina (ee-DYE'-nuh) police say the teens inadvertently grabbed a styrofoam display cake.



Authorities say the three left a Cub Foods store early Tuesday with the fake cake, but police stopped their vehicle when they saw it matched an employee's description.



KSTP-TV (http://bit.ly/2sQsQWy ) reports the cake was returned to the store, and the store's managers declined to press charges. Instead the teens were given trespassing notices.



Edina police tweeted about the incident with the hashtag #nocakeforyou.



Shoplifters stopped this morning after stealing a cake! Turns out they had inadvertently swiped a cardboard display cake. #nocakeforyou pic.twitter.com/AyGc6k5QR5 — Edina Police Dept (@EdinaPolice) June 6, 2017

