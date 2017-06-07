'Whiffle Dust'? 'Oyster Stew'? DEA Drug Slang/Code Words in 2017

'Whiffle Dust'? 'Oyster Stew'? DEA Drug Slang/Code Words in 2017Posted: Updated:
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
Inside Spokane's insect invasion
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.>>
PHOTOS: Stolen pickup found impaled on 30 feet of steel guard rail
ABERDEEN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a stolen pickup was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in eastern Idaho, but the driver may have managed to walk away from the crash along a canal.>>
READ IT: Former FBI Director James Comey's opening statement to Senate Intelligence Committee
WASHINGTON - For FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, however his opening statement has already been released. READ IT HERE.>>
Beer-filled semi tips over on Arizona highway
TEMPE, Arizona - Semi filled with beer tips over on highway If there's no crying over spilled milk.. what about spilled beer? There are more than 99 cans of beer on the highway in Tempe, Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday saying the eastbound US-60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 was closed after a semi-truck carrying beer tipped over on its side. Update: US 60 EB ramp to L-101 SB is closed for a crashed semi that spilled its load of beer.>>
A miracle save by a homeless man gives him a new beginning
WILLISTON, Vt. (AP) - A chance encounter between a homeless Vermont man and a New Hampshire truck driver stricken by a massive heart attack while behind the wheel has forever changed the lives of both men.>>
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnosed with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives out the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
'Whiffle Dust'? 'Oyster Stew'? DEA Drug Slang/Code Words in 2017
WASHINGTON - Are you hearing your kids talking about "Henry VIII", "Colorado Rockies" or "Love Potion #9"? Odds are they are actually talking about a former King of England (a natural topic among kids these days), a baseball team or a really awful song from the 1960s. But if they mention those things around a well-versed DEA agent, it might trigger a few alarms.>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
Fowl Play: Ducks suspected of breaking into Utah medical center
LOGAN, Utah (KSL) - Some crimes are solved easily. Some lead investigators on surprising twists and turns. And others leave all involved completely stunned. Manager Tom Dye and other workers at Alpine Home Medical in Logan, Utah couldn't believe it when they learned who -- or what -- was responsible for a break-in on Memorial Day. It wasn't a suspect. Instead, it was apparently two "duck-spects." "I know my assistant manager>>
Idaho July Fourth celebration doubles number of fireworks
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The number of fireworks at the annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls is primed to double. The Post Register reports Frank VanderSloot announced the upgrade Tuesday. VanderSloot says they're going to paint the skies in a whole different way. The celebration is being held at the Snake River Landing for the first time. VanderSloot expects about 60,000 people to show up. ___ &...>>
Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancy
SPOKANE, Wash. As more and more data is released on the effects of marijuana on a baby—both before and after birth—the Spokane Regional Health District says there is now enough information to make moms and families think twice before using pot during and after pregnancy. Many moms turn to marijuana for its purported relief of symptoms such as nausea and anxiety. According to SRHD, many families are more inclined to>>
