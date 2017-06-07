'Whiffle Dust'? 'Oyster Stew'? DEA Drug Slang/Code Words in 2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

'Whiffle Dust'? 'Oyster Stew'? DEA Drug Slang/Code Words in 2017

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
WASHINGTON -

Are you hearing your kids talking about "Henry VIII", "Colorado Rockies" or "Love Potion #9"? Odds are they are actually talking about a former King of England (a natural topic among kids these days), a baseball team or a really awful song from the 1960s. But if they mention those things around a well-versed DEA agent, it might trigger a few alarms. 

OK, probably not, but according to the DEA, those are all terms used today for drugs. 

Henry VIII = Cocaine

Colorado Rockies = Meth

Love Potion #9 = MDMA or "Molly"

The DEA unclassified every slang/code words they know for several drugs including, cocaine, meth, marijuana, crack, PCP, even mescaline. 

This isn't an article that is supposed to scare you or make you think your kids or co-workers have drug problems simply because they mention "Gorilla Biscuits" (PCP). It's simply interesting to take a look at all of the slang words for drugs these days. Although, I'm not sure how "Gorilla Biscuits" can be misinterpreted. If someone mentions 'Gorilla Biscuits" you might be able to jump to conclusions on that one, but at least ask them to elaborate.  

And if you're starting a band and looking for a name, this list is awfully helpful. Take a look:

*NOTE: The DEA begins this 7 page report with the caveat:

"Every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the information presented. However, due to the dynamics of the ever-changing drug scene, subsequent additions, deletions, and corrections are inevitable. Further addendums to this report will attempt to capture changed terminology, to the extent possible."

*We reached out to the DEA's Houston office for additional comment on this report but have not heard back.

