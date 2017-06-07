2 dead in vehicle crash in southeastern Washington

(AP) - Authorities say two people died in a vehicle crash in southeastern Washington on Monday.



The Tri-City Herald reports 17-year-old German Negrete of Moses Lake was driving north on Highway 17 about north of Mesa when he pulled into the southbound lane to pass.



The Washington State Patrol says Negrete's Ford Focus hit a pickup truck driven by 50-year-old Joseph Richard of Boise, Idaho.



Authorities say Negrete and passenger 61-year-old Magdalena Diaz of Moses Lake died at the scene.



The state patrol hasn't determined whether either was wearing a seat belt.



The state patrol says Richard was wearing a seat belt and wasn't hurt.



The crash is under investigation.



___



Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/6/2017 9:27:58 PM (GMT -7:00)