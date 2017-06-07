2 minors charged for brutal beating of Idaho 15-year-old boy

(AP) - Two Idaho juveniles have been charged with brutally beating a 15-year-old boy and then leaving him bloody and unconscious in a park; where his mother found him.



Nampa Sgt. Tim Riha says the two minors, who will not be named in accordance with state law, were arrested in connection to the May 28 beating of Jason Cooley Jr.



Jason remained in the hospital on Tuesday, nearly 10 days after the beating. His mother, Lisa Warren, says Jason asked if she would drop him off at a friend's house the night of the beating. He told her it would be quick, so she texted him 20 minutes later for a ride back, but did not receive an answer. After 28 minutes, she called him and a stranger picked up, who said she should pick up her bloodied son.

