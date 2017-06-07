Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

(AP) - Police believe the remains of a child found in the garage of a vacant Illinois home had been there four years.



They are investigating the death as a homicide.



Centreville, Illinois, officers found the body Tuesday after a woman at a shelter in Las Vegas told police that her husband had killed their 6-year-old daughter before they moved. She said he placed the body in a garage in Centreville. She also said her husband, 34-year-old Jason Quate, forced her into sex trafficking over the past two years.



Officers found the body wrapped in blankets. Police in Illinois believe the child was killed in nearby Belleville in 2013.



Quate is jailed on suspicion of sex trafficking in Las Vegas. A prosecutor says he expects to file formal charges soon.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/7/2017 11:10:23 AM (GMT -7:00)