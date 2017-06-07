Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013

Posted: Updated:
ST. LOUIS -

(AP) - Police believe the remains of a child found in the garage of a vacant Illinois home had been there four years.
    
They are investigating the death as a homicide.
    
Centreville, Illinois, officers found the body Tuesday after a woman at a shelter in Las Vegas told police that her husband had killed their 6-year-old daughter before they moved. She said he placed the body in a garage in Centreville. She also said her husband, 34-year-old Jason Quate, forced her into sex trafficking over the past two years.
    
Officers found the body wrapped in blankets. Police in Illinois believe the child was killed in nearby Belleville in 2013.
    
Quate is jailed on suspicion of sex trafficking in Las Vegas. A prosecutor says he expects to file formal charges soon.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/7/2017 11:10:23 AM (GMT -7:00)

  Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:57:08 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

  Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-06-07 05:21:02 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

  Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:17:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it's eleven pages.

  Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancy

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 3:02 PM EDT2017-06-07 19:02:05 GMT
    SPOKANE, Wash. As more and more data is released on the effects of marijuana on a baby—both before and after birth—the Spokane Regional Health District says there is now enough information to make moms and families think twice before using pot during and after pregnancy. Many moms turn to marijuana for its purported relief of symptoms such as nausea and anxiety. According to SRHD, many families are more inclined to 

  For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:37 PM EDT2017-06-07 18:37:03 GMT

    Most people's financial lives revolve around a credit union or a bank. They buy groceries using debit cards linked to their checking accounts and save money in savings accounts. For some people, however, there's no solid center.

  GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 2:33 PM EDT2017-06-07 18:33:27 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnose with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives our the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.

