Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregna - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancy

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

As more and more data is released on the effects of marijuana on a baby—both before and after birth—the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD) says there is now enough information to make moms and families think twice before using pot during and after pregnancy.

Many moms turn to marijuana for its purported relief of symptoms such as nausea and anxiety. According to SRHD, many families are more inclined to believe its use is safe  because it is legal in many states. However, scientific research is emerging that identifies risks. 

Confusion over the safety of these products during pregnancy and after prompted Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), in collaboration with Spokane County’s Birth Outcomes Task Force, which includes participation by CHAS Health, Greater Spokane Substance Abuse Council, Providence Health Care, Rockwood Health Systems, Spokane County Medical Society, Washington State Department of Social and Health Services’ Children’s Administration, and Washington State University School of Nursing, to launch a new component to its popular Weed to Know campaign—Weed to Know for Baby and You.

The campaign and its associated materials educate families and caregivers about harms associated with marijuana use while pregnant, breastfeeding, or caring for children. The content includes results from several peer-reviewed studies, such as:

Marijuana use during pregnancy could:

  • Cause a baby to be born before his or her body and brain are ready. This could mean serious health problems at birth and throughout life.
  • Change how a baby’s brain develops. These changes may cause life-long behavior problems like trouble paying attention or following rules.
  • Lower a child’s IQ, cause problems with learning and memory, and make it harder for them to do well in school. 

Marijuana use during breastfeeding is associated with these risks:

  • Feeding problems, as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can lower milk supply. It can also make a baby less willing to eat, which could lead to slow weight gain and growth.
  • Increased risk for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).
  • Using marijuana can affect a person’s ability to safely care for a baby or other children. This is because marijuana use decreases a person’s ability to concentrate, impairs judgement, and slows response time.

“We hear all the time from mothers who feel they used marijuana ‘successfully’ in previous pregnancies, or know someone who did, but it is also likely the child is not old enough yet to exhibit the long-term health consequences,” said Melissa Charbonneau, a public health nurse in the health district’s Children and Youth with Special Health Care Needs program. “To be on the safe side, your best bet is to avoid marijuana altogether while you're expecting.”

Through community partnerships, campaign materials are being widely distributed, including among health care providers to enable open conversations with patients based in fact.

The same guidance is echoed in the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ policy statement urging pregnant and breastfeeding women to avoid using marijuana, and the American Academy of Pediatrics also strongly advises against it.

More information can be found at www.srhd.org

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:57 PM EDT2017-06-07 03:57:07 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    >>

  • Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 1:21 AM EDT2017-06-07 05:21:02 GMT

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    >>

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    >>

  • Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making

    Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 10:17 PM EDT2017-06-07 02:17:27 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • DEA Drug Slang/Code Words in 2017

    DEA Drug Slang/Code Words in 2017

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:55 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:55:44 GMT

    WASHINGTON - Are you hearing your kids talking about "Henry VIII", "Colorado Rockies" or "Love Potion #9"? Odds are they are actually talking about a former King of England (a natural topic among kids these days), a baseball team or a really awful song from the 1960s. But if they mention those things around a well-versed DEA agent, it might trigger a few alarms.  

    >>

    WASHINGTON - Are you hearing your kids talking about "Henry VIII", "Colorado Rockies" or "Love Potion #9"? Odds are they are actually talking about a former King of England (a natural topic among kids these days), a baseball team or a really awful song from the 1960s. But if they mention those things around a well-versed DEA agent, it might trigger a few alarms.  

    >>

  • Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire

    Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-06-07 20:04:13 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning. 

    >>

  • Fowl Play: Ducks suspected of breaking into Utah medical center

    Fowl Play: Ducks suspected of breaking into Utah medical center

    Wednesday, June 7 2017 3:56 PM EDT2017-06-07 19:56:41 GMT
    Courtesy KSLCourtesy KSL

    LOGAN, Utah (KSL) - Some crimes are solved easily. Some lead investigators on surprising twists and turns. And others leave all involved completely stunned. Manager Tom Dye and other workers at Alpine Home Medical in Logan, Utah couldn't believe it when they learned who -- or what -- was responsible for a break-in on Memorial Day. It wasn't a suspect. Instead, it was apparently two "duck-spects." "I know my assistant manager 

    >>

    LOGAN, Utah (KSL) - Some crimes are solved easily. Some lead investigators on surprising twists and turns. And others leave all involved completely stunned. Manager Tom Dye and other workers at Alpine Home Medical in Logan, Utah couldn't believe it when they learned who -- or what -- was responsible for a break-in on Memorial Day. It wasn't a suspect. Instead, it was apparently two "duck-spects." "I know my assistant manager 

    >>
    •   