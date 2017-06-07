Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancy

Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancyPosted: Updated:
Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man
SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.>>
Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.>>
Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making
SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnose with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives our the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
Inside Spokane's insect invasion
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s an insect invasion. Pests are all over this spring, inside and outside, because of all the precipitation creating food sources for these bugs and the rapid heat up.While there are swarms of biting pests outside, they’re also making their way inside.>>
DEA Drug Slang/Code Words in 2017
WASHINGTON - Are you hearing your kids talking about "Henry VIII", "Colorado Rockies" or "Love Potion #9"? Odds are they are actually talking about a former King of England (a natural topic among kids these days), a baseball team or a really awful song from the 1960s. But if they mention those things around a well-versed DEA agent, it might trigger a few alarms.>>
Deputies shoot man armed with knife at Motel 6 in Spokane Valley during fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning.>>
Fowl Play: Ducks suspected of breaking into Utah medical center
LOGAN, Utah (KSL) - Some crimes are solved easily. Some lead investigators on surprising twists and turns. And others leave all involved completely stunned. Manager Tom Dye and other workers at Alpine Home Medical in Logan, Utah couldn't believe it when they learned who -- or what -- was responsible for a break-in on Memorial Day. It wasn't a suspect. Instead, it was apparently two "duck-spects." "I know my assistant manager>>
Idaho July Fourth celebration doubles number of fireworks
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - The number of fireworks at the annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls is primed to double. The Post Register reports Frank VanderSloot announced the upgrade Tuesday. VanderSloot says they're going to paint the skies in a whole different way. The celebration is being held at the Snake River Landing for the first time. VanderSloot expects about 60,000 people to show up. ___ &...>>
Health District clears air on marijuana use during, after pregnancy
SPOKANE, Wash. As more and more data is released on the effects of marijuana on a baby—both before and after birth—the Spokane Regional Health District says there is now enough information to make moms and families think twice before using pot during and after pregnancy. Many moms turn to marijuana for its purported relief of symptoms such as nausea and anxiety. According to SRHD, many families are more inclined to>>
For many, alternative financial services carry a steep cost (sponsored)
Most people’s financial lives revolve around a credit union or a bank. They buy groceries using debit cards linked to their checking accounts and save money in savings accounts. For some people, however, there’s no solid center. >>Read more...>>
GU's beloved 'Maddie the Bulldog' diagnosed with cancer - her dying wish to you
KHQ.COM - Maddie the bulldog, Gonzaga's beloved real-life mascot has been diagnose with a fast-growing bone cancer called Osteosarcoma. As she lives our the last few weeks of her life, she has one last wish to anyone who knew her. The news was announced in a heart-felt message on Maddie's fan page and says the cancer is in the advanced stages and that a large tumor was found on her front left shoulder.>>
Child found in Illinois garage may have been killed in 2013
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police believe the remains of a child found in the garage of a vacant Illinois home had been there four years. They are investigating the death as a homicide. Centreville, Illinois, officers found the body Tuesday after a woman at a shelter in Las Vegas told police that her husband had killed their 6-year-old daughter before they moved. She said he placed the body in a garage in Centreville. She also said her husband, 34-year-old Jason Qu...>>
Comey to Congress: President Trump told him "I need loyalty"
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - Former FBI Director James Comey will say in his opening statement to a congressional hearing that President Donald Trump told him, "I need loyalty. I expect loyalty" during a January dinner. Comey is set to testify before the Senate Intelligence committee Thursday. His prepared statement was released Wednesday afternoon. In the statement, Comey says he and Trump dined together privately in January. During the meal, he says Trump...>>
2 minors charged for brutal beating of Idaho 15-year-old boy
NAMPA, Idaho (AP) - Two Idaho juveniles have been charged with brutally beating a 15-year-old boy and then leaving him bloody and unconscious in a park; where his mother found him. Nampa Sgt. Tim Riha says the two minors, who will not be named in accordance with state law, were arrested in connection to the May 28 beating of Jason Cooley Jr. Jason remained in the hospital on Tuesday, nearly 10 days after the beating. His mother, Lisa Warren, says Jason asked...>>
