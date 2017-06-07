Idaho July Fourth celebration doubles number of fireworks

(AP) - The number of fireworks at the annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls is primed to double.



The Post Register reports Frank VanderSloot announced the upgrade Tuesday.



VanderSloot says they're going to paint the skies in a whole different way. The celebration is being held at the Snake River Landing for the first time.



VanderSloot expects about 60,000 people to show up.



6/7/2017 11:34:38 AM (GMT -7:00)