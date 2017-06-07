Idaho July Fourth celebration doubles number of fireworks - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho July Fourth celebration doubles number of fireworks

Idaho July Fourth celebration doubles number of fireworks
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho -

(AP) - The number of fireworks at the annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration in Idaho Falls is primed to double.
    
The Post Register reports Frank VanderSloot announced the upgrade Tuesday.
    
VanderSloot says they're going to paint the skies in a whole different way. The celebration is being held at the Snake River Landing for the first time.
    
VanderSloot expects about 60,000 people to show up.
    
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

6/7/2017 11:34:38 AM (GMT -7:00)

