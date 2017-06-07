Fowl Play: Ducks suspected of breaking into Utah medical center

(KSL) Some crimes are solved easily. Some lead investigators on surprising twists and turns. And others leave all involved completely stunned.



Manager Tom Dye and other workers at Alpine Home Medical in Logan, Utah couldn't believe it when they learned who -- or what -- was responsible for a break-in on Memorial Day.



It wasn't a suspect. Instead, it was apparently two "duck-spects."



"I know my assistant manager started laughing when the duck quacked at the officer," Dye said Tuesday.



Dye said an alarm was triggered, leading workers to investigate what had taken place.



When those workers arrived, Dye said they found the office area of the business was a mess. One desk below the broken window had been particularly trashed.



Still, no home medical equipment had been stolen, and Dye said officers quickly noticed the ample duck droppings on the floor as well as webbed footprints in Dye's office.



Read more: http://bit.ly/2rBZ6P8