A miracle save by a homeless man gives him a new beginning

A chance encounter between a homeless Vermont man and a New Hampshire truck driver stricken by a massive heart attack while behind the wheel has forever changed the lives of both men.



James Pocock was sitting near his tent in the woods last month when he heard the crash on Interstate 89 in Williston, Vermont. He rushed to the scene and used the CPR skills he learned decades ago to help revive Paul Bristol, who got additional medical attention when rescue workers arrived.



Pocock now lives in a hotel while advocates for homeless residents try to find him a home.



Bristol has returned home to his fiancee in Whitefield, New Hampshire, and continues to recover. He calls Pocock's actions God-sent.



Pocock says he was just doing the right thing.

