Beer-filled semi tips over on Arizona highway

Semi filled with beer tips over on highway

If there's no crying over spilled milk.. what about spilled beer?

There are certainly more than 99 cans of beer on the highway in Tempe, Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday saying the eastbound US-60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 was closed after a semi-truck carrying beer tipped over on its side.

Update: US 60 EB ramp to L-101 SB is closed for a crashed semi that spilled its load of beer. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/YMTIFoFtMT — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 7, 2017

Police say the driver lost control on a highway ramp.

The truck turned on its side and Bud Light beer cans came pouring out.

Talk about a major party foul.

The top of the truck looks like it opened up.. well, like someone cracked open a beer can.



The driver was hurt but is expected to be okay.