Beer-filled semi tips over on Arizona highway

by Lexi Perry, Producer
TEMPE, Arizona -

If there's no crying over spilled milk.. what about spilled beer?

There are certainly more than 99 cans of beer on the highway in Tempe, Arizona.

The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday saying the eastbound US-60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 was closed after a semi-truck carrying beer tipped over on its side.

Police say the driver lost control on a highway ramp.

The truck turned on its side and Bud Light beer cans came pouring out.

Talk about a major party foul.

The top of the truck looks like it opened up.. well, like someone cracked open a beer can. 

The driver was hurt but is expected to be okay. 

  Community rallies to remember well-known homeless man

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

  Pregnant woman killed when son backs over her in minivan

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

  Suspected Spokane serial killer trial 27 years in the making

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it's eleven pages.

  PHOTOS: Stolen pickup found impaled on 30 feet of steel guard rail

    ABERDEEN, Idaho (AP) - Authorities say a stolen pickup was found impaled on 30 feet of guardrail in eastern Idaho, but the driver may have managed to walk away from the crash along a canal.

  READ IT: Former FBI Director James Comey's opening statement to Senate Intelligence Committee

    WASHINGTON - For FBI Director James Comey will testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, however his opening statement has already been released.  READ IT HERE.

  Beer-filled semi tips over on Arizona highway

    TEMPE, Arizona - Semi filled with beer tips over on highway If there's no crying over spilled milk.. what about spilled beer? There are more than 99 cans of beer on the highway in Tempe, Arizona. The Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted Wednesday saying the eastbound US-60 ramp to southbound Loop 101 was closed after a semi-truck carrying beer tipped over on its side.

