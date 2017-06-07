Lawsuit filed in case of 2 architects of CIA interrogations

Attorneys have filed a lawsuit in federal court, seeking to compel two architects of CIA interrogation tactics to provide information to Polish officials who are investigating a former CIA jail in Poland.



The lawsuit was filed late last month in federal court in eastern Washington state. It was announced Wednesday by the human rights group Reprieve. The suit details what it describes as the torture of Abu Zubaydah, who was held in the CIA black site, or secret interrogation facility, in Stare Kiejkuty, Poland, from Dec. 5, 2002-Sept. 22, 2003.



The lawsuit says James Elmer Mitchell and John "Bruce" Jessen, because of their role in the interrogation program and their presence at the site, have information relevant to the investigation.



Prosecutors in Poland are investigating whether Polish officials facilitated the site.

