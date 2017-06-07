New trial requested in 'Making a Murderer' case

A lawyer is asking for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series.



Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page document Wednesday claiming Steven Avery's conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.



USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Zellner contends Avery deserves a new trial "in the interests of justice."



The Wisconsin Department of Justice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.



Avery was sentenced to life in prison in the 2005 death of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.



Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, confessed to detectives he helped his uncle rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family's salvage yard. A judge overturned Dassey's conviction in August. State attorneys are appealing that decision.



