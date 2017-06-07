New trial requested in 'Making a Murderer' case - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

New trial requested in 'Making a Murderer' case

A lawyer is asking for a new trial for a Wisconsin man convicted in a case profiled in the "Making a Murderer" Netflix series.
    
Attorney Kathleen Zellner filed a 1,272-page document Wednesday claiming Steven Avery's conviction was based on planted evidence and false testimony.
    
USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports Zellner contends Avery deserves a new trial "in the interests of justice."
    
The Wisconsin Department of Justice did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
    
Avery was sentenced to life in prison in the 2005 death of 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County.
    
Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, confessed to detectives he helped his uncle rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family's salvage yard. A judge overturned Dassey's conviction in August. State attorneys are appealing that decision.
    
    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A homeless man who became somewhat of a fixture in the Spokane community and affectionately known as "The Dutch Bros Guy" passed away on Monday and now the community is hoping to honor his memory by raising money for his memorial service.

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - A pregnant woman has died after her 6-year-old son accidentally put their minivan in gear and backed over her in the parking lot at a beach southwest of Tacoma. The News Tribune reports 35-year-old Shannon MacLeod was behind the vehicle loading it up to leave Monday afternoon when it rolled back and pinned her. Authorities were called to Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom and found MacLeod trapped under the vehicle.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it's eleven pages.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for a woman accused of murdering three women in the 1990s is set to start, once the jury is selected. Spokane County prosecutor Sharon Hedlund said Tuesday that the jury wouldn't be selected until Wednesday at the earliest. Potential jurors usually fill out a one or two page questioner during the selection process, but in this case it’s eleven pages.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted. Zinke says that while the federal government has a responsibility under the Endangered Species Act to protect the ground-dwelling bird, "we also have a responsibility to be a good neighbor and a good partner." He says a directive that c...

    WASHINGTON (AP) - Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is ordering a review of federal efforts to conserve the imperiled sage grouse to ensure that officials in 11 Western states where the bird lives are fully consulted. Zinke says that while the federal government has a responsibility under the Endangered Species Act to protect the ground-dwelling bird, "we also have a responsibility to be a good neighbor and a good partner." He says a directive that c...

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning. 

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A man is in the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds after barricading himself in a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Spokane Valley despite an intense fire burning that evacuated everyone inside. Authorities tell us the man was armed and refused to come out, during the fire which broke out at the Motel 6 on Argonne and Hutchinson Rd just after 3:30am Wednesday morning. 

    LONDON (AP) - The youngest of the London Bridge attackers pleaded with his mother to settle with him in Syria but instead moved to Britain where his extremist views hardened and he fell into the company of a bloodthirsty gang that launched the latest attack on British streets, his mother said Wednesday.

    LONDON (AP) - The youngest of the London Bridge attackers pleaded with his mother to settle with him in Syria but instead moved to Britain where his extremist views hardened and he fell into the company of a bloodthirsty gang that launched the latest attack on British streets, his mother said Wednesday.

